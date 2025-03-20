Tensions Erupt as Rockets Fly from Gaza
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip triggered air raid sirens in central Israel. This marks the first such attack since Israel's unexpected bombardment ended a ceasefire earlier in the week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military reported that rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, setting off air raid sirens in central Israel. This development marked a significant escalation following the breakdown of a ceasefire.
The rocket fire from Gaza is the first observed since Israel conducted an unexpected bombardment, shattering the fragile peace on Tuesday.
Analysts are now closely monitoring the situation, as tensions rise in the region, threatening further instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions
China's Strategic Military Surge: Balancing Ambitions Amid Economic Challenges
China Boosts Military Spending Amid Global Tensions
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Trump's Turn: A Potential Shift in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict