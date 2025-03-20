Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Rockets Fly from Gaza

Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip triggered air raid sirens in central Israel. This marks the first such attack since Israel's unexpected bombardment ended a ceasefire earlier in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military reported that rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, setting off air raid sirens in central Israel. This development marked a significant escalation following the breakdown of a ceasefire.

The rocket fire from Gaza is the first observed since Israel conducted an unexpected bombardment, shattering the fragile peace on Tuesday.

Analysts are now closely monitoring the situation, as tensions rise in the region, threatening further instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

