Controversy Erupts as Ex-Minister's Son Faces Legal Trouble

Prem Chand Agarwal, a former Uttarakhand cabinet minister renowned for his significant roles in finance and parliamentary affairs, ignites fresh scandal as his son faces legal allegations.

Piyush Agarwal allegedly constructed an unauthorized road on government property, intended to link his planned hotel to the main road without proper approval.

District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan confirmed that a case has been filed under the Public Property Act, spotlighting ongoing legal challenges for the Agarwal family.

