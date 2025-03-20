Controversy Erupts as Ex-Minister's Son Faces Legal Trouble
Prem Chand Agarwal, a former cabinet minister in Uttarakhand, is embroiled in a new controversy after his son, Piyush Agarwal, was accused of illegally constructing a road on government land. A legal case has been registered against his son, deepening the ex-minister’s recent political troubles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Prem Chand Agarwal, a former Uttarakhand cabinet minister renowned for his significant roles in finance and parliamentary affairs, ignites fresh scandal as his son faces legal allegations.
Piyush Agarwal allegedly constructed an unauthorized road on government property, intended to link his planned hotel to the main road without proper approval.
District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan confirmed that a case has been filed under the Public Property Act, spotlighting ongoing legal challenges for the Agarwal family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Marathon Address to Congress: A Blueprint for Controversy
Political Clash Erupts Over Contractor Bill Controversy in Karnataka
Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions
Trump's Defiant Congressional Address Sparks Controversy and Tension
Alec Baldwin's Reality Show Sparks Controversy Amid 'Rust' Shooting Fallout