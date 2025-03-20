Turkish Turmoil: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

In a significant political upheaval, thousands of Turkish citizens prepared to escalate protests despite prohibitions, following the contentious detention of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu faces allegations of graft and aiding terrorism, which the opposition deems a politically driven 'coup attempt.'

This detention aligns with broader legal actions against opposition figures, widely criticized for undermining electoral fairness and stifling dissent. Imamoglu, advocating against what he perceives as 'injustice,' has urged judiciary members and ruling party affiliates to oppose such maneuvers.

The Turkish government's denial of any political motivation behind Imamoglu's arrest comes with preventive measures, including bans on gatherings and controlled social media access to limit communications. Despite these, protests have surged in major cities, reflecting profound civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)