Karnataka Govt Faces Criticism Over Muslim Quota and Waqf Bill Stance

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi condemns Karnataka's government for proposing a 4% reservation for Muslims and opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing Congress of 'appeasement politics'. BJP MLA BY Vijayendra also critiques Congress over alleged land scams, while opposition to these moves intensifies across political circles.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Prahlad Joshi, on Thursday criticized the Karnataka government for its proposed four percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and its rejection of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Joshi accused the Congress party of indulging in 'appeasement politics', citing a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits reservations based on religion. He also highlighted cases of land grabs tied to the Waqf Board, including a farmer's suicide due to land disputes.

The minister further alleged that the Congress government has shown leniency towards groups like PFI and SDPI. He remarked that Karnataka, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has become a 'laboratory of appeasement politics'. Joshi warned that the issue would be a national talking point, as his party prepares to address these concerns across India.

Karnataka BJP MLA, BY Vijayendra, echoed these sentiments, targeting the resolution passed by the Karnataka assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) bill. Vijayendra claimed the resolution was pushed through forcefully by the Siddaramaiah-led government and promised the BJP's commitment to exposing what he described as land grab scams involving Congress leaders. The BJP intends to rally public protests against both the proposed Muslim quota and the state's stance on the Waqf Bill.

