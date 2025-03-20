Bikram Singh Majithia Condemns AAP Over Unfulfilled Farmer Promises Amid Border Tensions

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their alleged failure to deliver on promises made to Punjab's farmers. According to Majithia, AAP committed numerous pledges prior to their election but has yet to fulfill any, leading to discontent among the agricultural community.

The critique follows the Punjab police's action to clear protesting farmers from the Shambu and Khanauri borders on Wednesday night, dismantling temporary structures erected by the protestors. Key farmer figures, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained as tensions rose over the removal.

Majithia further criticized AAP for its perceived opportunism in courting farmers for votes, while shifting focus to industry amidst the Ludhiana West by-election campaign. The law and order situation in Punjab, he claimed, has deteriorated, deterring industrial investment.

In the face of these accusations, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the state's actions by emphasizing the need to reopen key borders for business and youth employment, while maintaining that the farmers' grievances should be directed at the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)