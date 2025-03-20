Zelenskiy Urges EU for €5 Billion Artillery Package

In a passionate appeal, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European Union allies to approve a substantial €5 billion package dedicated to artillery purchases. His request comes amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting the necessity of unified support from the EU.

During a video address to the EU summit, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of continued pressure on Russia, pointing to resistance from some member states. He aimed a sharp critique at Hungary's Prime Minister, Victor Orban, accusing him of obstructing key EU decisions important for the entire continent.

Zelenskiy's remarks reflect the growing urgency for coordinated actions within the EU to support Ukraine in its defense efforts against Russian aggression.

