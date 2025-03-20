Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges EU for €5 Billion Artillery Package

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for an EU package of at least €5 billion for artillery and criticized Hungary’s PM Victor Orban for blocking pro-Ukraine decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:36 IST
Zelenskiy Urges EU for €5 Billion Artillery Package

In a passionate appeal, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European Union allies to approve a substantial €5 billion package dedicated to artillery purchases. His request comes amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting the necessity of unified support from the EU.

During a video address to the EU summit, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of continued pressure on Russia, pointing to resistance from some member states. He aimed a sharp critique at Hungary's Prime Minister, Victor Orban, accusing him of obstructing key EU decisions important for the entire continent.

Zelenskiy's remarks reflect the growing urgency for coordinated actions within the EU to support Ukraine in its defense efforts against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025