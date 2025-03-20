Pakistan Accuses India of Terrorism and Regional Destabilization
Pakistan has accused India of promoting terrorism within its borders and destabilizing the Balochistan region. The allegations emerged after the recent attack on the Jaffar Express by BLA militants. Pakistan also criticized India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir, urging peaceful resolution based on UN resolutions.
On Thursday, Pakistan escalated its diplomatic confrontation with India by accusing it of stirring terrorism on Pakistani soil and destabilizing the sensitive Balochistan region. The foreign office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, indicated New Delhi's alleged involvement in a so-called 'global assassination campaign'.
The accusations arise following the deadly ambush of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan by Balochistan Liberation Army militants that resulted in the loss of 21 civilian lives and four paramilitary soldiers. Khan criticized India's silence on the attack, reiterating that Indian actions threaten the stability of South Asia.
Pakistan's allegations prompted a defensive response from India, as its External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, dismissed the claims, directing Pakistan to address its internal issues. The ongoing tension also highlights the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute, with calls for a UN-facilitated peaceful resolution to ensure regional peace.
