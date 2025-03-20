DMK Challenges Union Government Over Controversial Delimitation Plans

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has escalated its criticism against the Union Government regarding plans for constituency delimitation. On Thursday, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian called on Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify his recent statements on the matter, arguing against sole dependence on population metrics for drawing boundaries.

In a symbolic protest, Thangapandian and fellow party members donned T-shirts emblazoned with the demand for 'fair delimitation.' However, they were denied entry into the House wearing these shirts, with the Speaker citing parliamentary decorum rules as the reason.

At the core of the dispute are concerns expressed by political figures like PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, who highlight the skewed distribution of seats proposed by the delimitation process. He claims that southern states could unjustly receive fewer seats than northern and western states. Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions that southern states won't lose seats have done little to ease tensions, with many leaders demanding a detailed breakdown of the seat allocations.

