Strengthening Naval Ties: New Zealand PM Visits Indian Navy's INS Surat

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, alongside Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding, visited the Indian Navy's newest destroyer, INS Surat, at the Naval Dockyard.

Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh welcomed them, and the dignitaries were briefed on the sophisticated design and technologies of the warship, which was commissioned in January.

The visit coincides with HMNZS Te Kaha's scheduled visit, signifying a boost in relations between the Royal New Zealand and Indian Navies.

