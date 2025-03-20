Strengthening Naval Ties: New Zealand PM Visits Indian Navy's INS Surat
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Rear Admiral Garin Golding visited the Indian Navy's INS Surat. They were briefed on the warship's design and tech capabilities. The visit aligns with RNZN's Te Kaha visit, aiming to strengthen naval ties and enhance operational coordination in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, alongside Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding, visited the Indian Navy's newest destroyer, INS Surat, at the Naval Dockyard.
Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh welcomed them, and the dignitaries were briefed on the sophisticated design and technologies of the warship, which was commissioned in January.
The visit coincides with HMNZS Te Kaha's scheduled visit, signifying a boost in relations between the Royal New Zealand and Indian Navies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement