Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Caste Census to Fulfill Ambedkar’s Vision

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the crucial role of a caste census in addressing inequality and discrimination in India. He highlighted the ongoing struggle for Dalits' rights, referencing B.R. Ambedkar's historic Mahad Satyagraha. Gandhi reiterated the need to achieve Ambedkar's vision of equal rights and access for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has underscored the significance of conducting a caste census as a vital measure to expose the realities of inequality and discrimination prevalent in India.

During an interaction with former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat, Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to fulfilling B.R. Ambedkar's dream of equal rights for all, noting that the quest for 'rightful share' is far from over despite the passage of nearly a century since the Mahad Satyagraha.

Highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Dalits in accessing education, governance, and resources, Gandhi urged for continued efforts towards realizing Ambedkar's vision, which remains incomplete today.

