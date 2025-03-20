Southern Leaders Unite: Delimitation Discussions in Chennai
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are slated to join Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin in Chennai for deliberations on parliamentary delimitation. The meeting, scheduled for March 22, seeks unified southern states' stand against perceived central government bias.
High-profile political leaders from the south, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress state president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, are anticipated to attend an important meeting in Chennai. The gathering, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to address the contentious issue of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
The meeting, which is set to take place on March 22, has drawn attention amid allegations of bias by the BJP-led central government. Both Reddy and Goud's participation underscores regional leaders' insistence on ensuring fair representation and addressing grievances against potential marginalization of southern interests.
A delegation led by DMK representatives, including prominent figures like MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru, and former Union minister A Raja, extended the invitation to Mr. Reddy last week during a visit to Delhi. As political momentum builds, the meeting promises to be a pivotal point in ongoing dialogues surrounding regional equity in parliamentary seating arrangement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
