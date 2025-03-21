Left Menu

Trump-Appointed Judge Creates Gun Tutorial to Critique Court Ruling

Judge Lawrence VanDyke, appointed by Trump, recorded himself demonstrating handguns as part of a critique against a court decision that upheld a California law banning large-capacity magazines. He aims to show that a lack of firearms knowledge led to a flawed decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST
U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, has taken a unique approach to express his disagreement with a recent court decision. VanDyke recorded a video showing himself handling various firearms to argue that the decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a California law banning gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds, was flawed due to the judges' unfamiliarity with firearms.

In this unprecedented action, VanDyke seeks to illustrate that a lack of practical firearm knowledge among his peers contributed to a misjudgment. The ruling was backed by a 7-4 vote, but VanDyke remains committed to challenging it by addressing the supposed knowledge gap through his video demonstration.

The judge's move highlights ongoing tensions between gun control advocates and opponents, with VanDyke firmly positioning himself with those who argue for fewer restrictions on firearm accessories. His critique aligns with a broader conservative push against gun control legislation in California and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

