Harish Rawat Accuses Government of Misusing Central Agencies for Political Gain

Congress leader Harish Rawat has accused the Union government of misusing central agencies, particularly the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rather than the country. Rawat's comments followed reports that the ED filed numerous cases against former politicians, but secured convictions in only two instances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:59 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday accused the Union government of leveraging central agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to fortify the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the nation.

Rawat made this assertion following Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary's disclosure in Parliament on March 18, revealing that, over the past decade, the ED has initiated 193 cases against former politicians, yielding a mere two convictions.

Rawat emphasized the original intent behind these agencies, established by the Congress-led government, was now being subverted to serve political objectives. He expressed concern over the integrity of these institutions and underscored that they were initially founded to serve the nation.

