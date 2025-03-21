Left Menu

RJD Criticizes Bihar CM for National Anthem 'Disrespect'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at an event. Yadav called it a shameful act for Biharis, demanding an apology. RJD members questioned Kumar's fitness to lead the state, with calls for his resignation gaining momentum.

The political fracas in Bihar intensified on Friday as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for purportedly disrespecting the national anthem during a recent event. Tejashwi described the incident as "disrespectful" and expressed his embarrassment, stating, "being a 'Bihari,' I feel ashamed."

Yadav went on to label the occurrence as unprecedented in Indian politics, asserting, "This is the first incident where a Chief Minister has shown such disregard for the national anthem." He demanded that Kumar apologize to the nation and questioned the absence of reactions from Bihar's Deputy CMs, related to BJP affiliations.

In a similar vein, former CM Rabri Devi and RJD MLA, critiqued Kumar's mental health, suggesting he step down if unwell, proposing his son take over. Meanwhile, RJD's Misa Bharti urged PM Modi and Amit Shah to reevaluate Kumar's leadership as concerns over his mental and physical state emerged.

Further dissent emerged as RJD's Mukesh Raushan protested in Patna, demanding an apology and an imposition of President's Rule, following Nitish Kumar's perceived misconduct towards the national anthem, a move viewed as traitorous by the opposition.

This controversy surfaces as Bihar braces for assembly elections slated for October, though official dates remain unannounced by the Election Commission of India, keeping political tensions simmering in the state.

