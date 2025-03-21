Left Menu

BJP Calls for Probe into Alleged Honey Trap in Karnataka Assembly

Amidst chaos in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP leaders urge a comprehensive probe into honey trap allegations against a Congress MLA, seeking involvement of CBI or a High Court judge. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stresses on accountability, insisting on legal action against culprits to clear up the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:05 IST
BJP Calls for Probe into Alleged Honey Trap in Karnataka Assembly
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tumultuous scenes in the Karnataka Assembly, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called for an exhaustive investigation into allegations of a honey trap attempt involving a Congress MLA. Responding to reporters, Bommai emphasized the need for thorough inquiries to hold the responsible parties accountable and cleanse the system.

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President BY Vijayendra has demanded the state government turn the alleged case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or a sitting High Court judge. Vijayendra criticized the perceived inaction, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritize the matter by ensuring a detailed investigation is conducted.

Intrigue deepened when Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna claimed an attempt was made to entrap him. This revelation led to uproar in the assembly, with BJP legislators echoing chants against the Congress and brandishing CDs as supposed evidence. Opposition Leader R Ashoka described the honey trap as a significant conspiracy targeting legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025