BJP Calls for Probe into Alleged Honey Trap in Karnataka Assembly

Amid tumultuous scenes in the Karnataka Assembly, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called for an exhaustive investigation into allegations of a honey trap attempt involving a Congress MLA. Responding to reporters, Bommai emphasized the need for thorough inquiries to hold the responsible parties accountable and cleanse the system.

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President BY Vijayendra has demanded the state government turn the alleged case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or a sitting High Court judge. Vijayendra criticized the perceived inaction, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritize the matter by ensuring a detailed investigation is conducted.

Intrigue deepened when Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna claimed an attempt was made to entrap him. This revelation led to uproar in the assembly, with BJP legislators echoing chants against the Congress and brandishing CDs as supposed evidence. Opposition Leader R Ashoka described the honey trap as a significant conspiracy targeting legislators.

