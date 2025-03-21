BJP Slams Congress Over Karnataka's 'Contract Jihad' Bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sharply criticized the Congress after the Karnataka assembly passed a bill allowing a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The BJP argued this decision infringes on the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing the legislation forward, claiming Gandhi relies on Muslim quotas to further his political agenda. Patra highlighted that Gandhi is resorting to appeasement politics, drawing parallels with historical figures to criticize his ambitions.

The BJP maintains that this legislation marks the beginning of increased societal division and accuses Congress of advancing appeasement politics for electoral gains. The party vowed to challenge the bill legally, asserting it is unconstitutional, and urged a unified stand among OBCs, SCs, and STs against the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)