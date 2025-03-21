AAP's Strategic Reshuffle: New Leaders, New Directions
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a significant organisational reshuffle. Saurabh Bharadwaj is now the Delhi unit president, while Manish Sisodia oversees Punjab operations. Other leadership changes aim to strengthen AAP's presence nationwide, particularly in Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has implemented a significant organisational shakeup, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the Delhi unit president and senior leader Manish Sisodia as the in-charge for Punjab. This comes over a month after their loss in the Delhi Assembly elections.
During a crucial Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai was designated in charge of Gujarat. The AAP aims to solidify its presence by focusing on upcoming elections in Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa.
Manish Sisodia expressed gratitude for his new role and emphasized the need to fulfill public expectations under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership. Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj vowed to strengthen and expand the organisation following the significant voter support received despite electoral challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
