Trump's Sweeping Executive Moves Test US Constitutional Framework

President Donald Trump's actions, including executive orders and federal agency layoffs, are straining the U.S. constitutional system. Key actions include curbing access to Social Security data by Musk's team, altering immigration arrests, and restructuring the Department of Education, amidst resistance from Congress and federal judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:28 IST
President Donald Trump's recent sweeping executive actions have ignited an ongoing debate about the strength and integrity of the U.S. constitutional system of checks and balances. Central to these actions are an executive order aimed at decentralizing the Department of Education, and efforts to reshape agency staffing.

In a significant move, a federal judge halted the Social Security Administration's sharing of private data with Elon Musk's team, citing potential privacy law violations. This decision aligns with other judicial interventions that have emerged as barriers to the President's rapidly executed policies, which often face scant resistance from a Republican-dominated Congress.

As Trump continues to press forward, allegations surface about potential abuses of power, including the controversial arrest of students involved in protests and the scaling back of domestic terrorism probes by the FBI. These developments reflect an administration pushing the boundaries of executive power, prompting criticism from democratic lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

