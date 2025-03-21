Central Government's Alleged Betrayal: Farmers' Struggles and Protests
Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the BJP-led central government of betraying farmers by not fulfilling MSP promises and suppressing protests. Detentions of farmer leaders after negotiation meetings highlight the government's alleged betrayal. The government's portrayal of farmers as economic disruptors was critiqued, and opposition voices condemned their handling of protests.
Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has launched an attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of betraying farmers through unfulfilled promises regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and suppression of ongoing protests.
The controversy intensified when Punjab Police detained prominent farmer leaders following a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Channi expressed his outrage, comparing central and state government actions to betrayal.
During a parliamentary discussion, Channi highlighted the government's failure to meet farmers' demands and criticized its portrayal of farmers as economic disruptors. Opposition members, including Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, echoed these criticisms, condemning the government's management of farmer protests and citing distress within the farming community.
