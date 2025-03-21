BJP Honors Emergency Detainees at 'Loktantra Vijay Divas'

The Delhi BJP marked a significant historical event by honoring Emergency detainees during the 'Loktantra Vijay Divas' celebration at New Delhi Municipal Council's convention center. Party president Virendra Sachdeva acknowledged those who faced repression during the 1975-77 Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sachdeva highlighted the importance of educating the younger generation about the vulnerabilities democracy faced under Congress rule. He described the Emergency as a period when democratic rights were significantly curtailed following the nullification of Indira Gandhi's election by the Allahabad High Court.

The event was organized by the Loktantra Senani Association and witnessed participation from former Union minister Ashwini Choubey and other notable figures, including national president Kailash Soni. Sachdeva emphasized that the lifting of the Emergency on March 21 was a triumph for democracy, recognizing the endurance and sacrifices of those who suffered.

