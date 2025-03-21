Left Menu

YSRCP's Chandrasekhar Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Unmet Employee Promises

YSRCP leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy criticizes the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to meet employee-related commitments, citing unpaid dues, neglected pay revisions, and stalled job initiatives. He warns of protests if the administration continues its anti-employee policies, as accusations of promise-breaking dominate the discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy has sharply criticized the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of owing Rs 30,000 crore in pending dues to employees.

Reddy alleged that the government failed to replace the previous administration's Pay Revision Commission, and has overlooked Interim Relief, Dearness Allowance, and timely salary payments.

He highlighted significant concerns, such as non-functional health cards due to unpaid premiums and unfulfilled job promises, questioning the administration's dedication.

Despite holding power for 10 months, the state has neither implemented a 30 percent Interim Relief nor regularized contract employees, prompting calls for immediate intervention.

Reddy further claimed the government neglected crucial pension schemes, leaving three lakh employees in uncertainty, with protests mounting over other employment issues.

The YSRCP warned that ongoing anti-employee measures could spark substantial reactions from the workforce, alongside allegations of a weakened village and ward secretariat system, with 21,000 vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

