YSRCP's Chandrasekhar Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Unmet Employee Promises

YSRCP leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy has sharply criticized the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of owing Rs 30,000 crore in pending dues to employees.

Reddy alleged that the government failed to replace the previous administration's Pay Revision Commission, and has overlooked Interim Relief, Dearness Allowance, and timely salary payments.

He highlighted significant concerns, such as non-functional health cards due to unpaid premiums and unfulfilled job promises, questioning the administration's dedication.

Despite holding power for 10 months, the state has neither implemented a 30 percent Interim Relief nor regularized contract employees, prompting calls for immediate intervention.

Reddy further claimed the government neglected crucial pension schemes, leaving three lakh employees in uncertainty, with protests mounting over other employment issues.

The YSRCP warned that ongoing anti-employee measures could spark substantial reactions from the workforce, alongside allegations of a weakened village and ward secretariat system, with 21,000 vacancies.

