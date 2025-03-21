Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Chaos: 18 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid Controversy

Karnataka Assembly sees the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for disrespectful behavior. Dramatic confrontations unfold in the House, with marshals removing lawmakers. The turmoil follows a heated session over a proposed bill and allegations of a honey trap involving the Karnataka Cooperation Minister.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:19 IST
Karnataka Assembly Chaos: 18 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid Controversy
Karnataka Minister MB Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a dramatic turn of events, Karnataka's Assembly witnessed the suspension of 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Friday, a move deemed '100 per cent justified' by State Minister MB Patil. The suspension followed disruptive behavior by the MLAs, who were seen defying decorum in the Assembly.

The proceedings descended into chaos as the Karnataka Speaker announced a six-month suspension for 18 BJP members. House marshals were captured on video escorting the lawmakers out, while a significant bill, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, was under discussion.

The Assembly session was further marred by uproar as BJP MLAs stormed the Well, tearing and hurling papers at Speaker UT Khader's chair. Meanwhile, allegations of a honey trap conspiracy involving Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna added fuel to the fire, prompting demands for a judicial inquiry from opposition legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

