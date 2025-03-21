Left Menu

US Increases Naval Power in Middle East Amid Houthi Rebel Strikes

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has increased US naval presence in the Middle East, ordering two aircraft carriers to be stationed there. This decision bolsters strikes against Yemen-based Houthi rebels and serves as deterrence towards Iran. The move follows a shift in military strategy from the previous administration.

  • United States

In an unexpected strategic move, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has strengthened the US naval presence in the Middle East by ordering two aircraft carriers to the region next month. This action comes as the US steps up strikes against Yemen-based Houthi rebels, according to a US official.

This marks the second instance within six months where two carrier strike groups are stationed in the region, a significant increase in US warship power compared to previous years. The orders, which were signed Thursday, keep the USS Harry S Truman in the area for an extended period and redirect the USS Carl Vinson from the Pacific to support ongoing operations.

With these deployments, the US seeks to deter Iran, the primary supporter of the Houthis, and address the persistent threats posed by the rebel group, known for attacking merchant vessels. The intensified military presence is seen as a part of a new campaign against Iran-backed militants and aligns with policy changes set by President Donald Trump, diverging from the strategies of previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

