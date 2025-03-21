Left Menu

Judicial Clash: Trump's Expulsion Orders Halted

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under a historic law. This move is challenged amid concerns over constitutional balance as the administration faces legal action. Talks continue to determine the legality and future of these deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:57 IST
Judicial Clash: Trump's Expulsion Orders Halted
Judge

In a significant legal standoff, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under a 1798 law. The order has sparked a heated debate about constitutional powers, with a crucial hearing set to determine the ban's future.

The American Civil Liberties Union has brought the case before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, appointed by President Obama, with Trump's administration arguing its authority to deport individuals deemed threats. The administration has cited the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used law, to justify its actions without final immigration judge orders.

As discussions continue, the escalating tension raises the specter of a constitutional crisis if the Trump administration ignores court rulings. Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked Trump's call for Judge Boasberg's impeachment, emphasizing the judiciary's independence in this complex legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025