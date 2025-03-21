Judicial Clash: Trump's Expulsion Orders Halted

In a significant legal standoff, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under a 1798 law. The order has sparked a heated debate about constitutional powers, with a crucial hearing set to determine the ban's future.

The American Civil Liberties Union has brought the case before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, appointed by President Obama, with Trump's administration arguing its authority to deport individuals deemed threats. The administration has cited the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used law, to justify its actions without final immigration judge orders.

As discussions continue, the escalating tension raises the specter of a constitutional crisis if the Trump administration ignores court rulings. Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked Trump's call for Judge Boasberg's impeachment, emphasizing the judiciary's independence in this complex legal battle.

