Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Unveiled by Indian Government

The Indian government announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, with new appointments across various departments. Madhup Vyas was appointed as deputy election commissioner. Other notable appointments include Kamala Kant Tripathy to the NITI Aayog, Prasanna R to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Muktanand Agarwal to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

Updated: 21-03-2025 22:13 IST
In a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle, the Indian government on Friday appointed Madhup Vyas as the deputy election commissioner for a period of five years, among other notable designations.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions released an order detailing the appointments, which saw a total of 34 officers take on new roles within various government departments.

Key assignments include Kamala Kant Tripathy to the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister at NITI Aayog, and Prasanna R and Sushma Chauhan to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The reshuffle marks a significant shift in the government's administrative landscape.

