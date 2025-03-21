Odisha Congress Mourns the Loss of Devendra Sharma
Senior Congress leader and former Odisha MLA, Devendra Sharma, passed away due to cancer. Politicians, including the Chief Minister and state Congress president, expressed condolences. Sharma, who served in the Odisha Assembly and Kendrapara district Congress, is remembered for his contributions to politics.
Odisha mourns the loss of senior Congress leader and former MLA Devendra Sharma, who succumbed to cancer at a private hospital. He was 66. Family sources confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, along with numerous political figures, expressed their condolences, highlighting Sharma's significant contributions to politics and public welfare.
Elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2014, Sharma also served as the Kendrapara district Congress committee president. His dedication to the Congress party was unwavering until his last breath, leaving an indelible mark on Odisha's political landscape.
