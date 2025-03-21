BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar Accuses UP Government of Corruption and Mismanagement

BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, labeling it the 'most corrupt government ever'. Speaking at a press conference, Gurjar accused officers of looting the exchequer and misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gurjar, appearing in a torn kurta, alleged that police had forcibly torn his clothes. He further claimed that the chief secretary utilized occult arts on the chief minister, describing him as the 'most corrupt officer in the world' and accusing officers of illegal land acquisition in Ayodhya.

The MLA criticized the handling of a traditional 'Ram Kalash Yatra', stating that police attempted to stop it without justification. While the ACP mentioned the event lacked permission, Gurjar argued that permissions had been cleared. He also condemned the state for ongoing mass cow slaughtering and fake encounters.

