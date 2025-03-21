Bangladesh Set for December Elections: Official Confirmation

Bangladesh is set to conduct its national elections in December, as confirmed by Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam. He urged all political parties to ready themselves for the timetable already established for the electoral process.

In a statement, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reinforced the commitment to hold elections on time, barring extensive demands for political reforms that could result in a slight postponement. The elections are slated to take place by the end of the year unless parties urge significant changes.

The Daily Star reported that Mahfuj expressed hope for a timely election, highlighting the importance of responsible actions from political parties, cessation of sabotaging activities, and cooperation from state organs.

