Left Menu

U.S.-Venezuela Deportation Clash: Tren de Aragua Controversy

In a recent controversy, Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello challenged U.S. claims on deporting Venezuelans as alleged Tren de Aragua gang members. Despite opposition and court orders, over 200 Venezuelans were deported to El Salvador under a wartime act. Tensions heighten with clashing claims and international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:05 IST
U.S.-Venezuela Deportation Clash: Tren de Aragua Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, disputed U.S. claims that the deported Venezuelans are linked to the infamous Tren de Aragua gang. Speaking on Friday, Cabello asserted that none of the deportees are listed in the now-defunct gang's ranks, countering U.S. justification for the expulsions.

The Trump administration utilized a rare wartime law on Saturday to expedite the deportation of individuals it alleged were associated with the Venezuelan criminal outfit, designated by Washington as a terrorist organization. Despite a judicial blockade, the U.S. proceeded with deporting over 200 Venezuelans, sending them to a high-security Salvadoran prison.

As the disputed deportations unfold, families and legal representatives seek clarity on the whereabouts of their loved ones. Meanwhile, political tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate, particularly with additional Canadian sanctions against senior Venezuelan officials over alleged human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025