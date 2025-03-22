U.S.-Venezuela Deportation Clash: Tren de Aragua Controversy

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, disputed U.S. claims that the deported Venezuelans are linked to the infamous Tren de Aragua gang. Speaking on Friday, Cabello asserted that none of the deportees are listed in the now-defunct gang's ranks, countering U.S. justification for the expulsions.

The Trump administration utilized a rare wartime law on Saturday to expedite the deportation of individuals it alleged were associated with the Venezuelan criminal outfit, designated by Washington as a terrorist organization. Despite a judicial blockade, the U.S. proceeded with deporting over 200 Venezuelans, sending them to a high-security Salvadoran prison.

As the disputed deportations unfold, families and legal representatives seek clarity on the whereabouts of their loved ones. Meanwhile, political tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate, particularly with additional Canadian sanctions against senior Venezuelan officials over alleged human rights violations.

