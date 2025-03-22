Naveen Patnaik Calls for Inclusive Delimitation Discussions

Naveen Patnaik, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged that population should not be the singular criterion for determining Parliamentary seats and advocated for a thorough discussion involving all political parties prior to the delimitation process. Patnaik expressed these views at a Joint Action Committee session convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Patnaik emphasized that the interests of Odisha's populace must be safeguarded, asserting that a national dialogue is necessary to dismiss any uncertainties surrounding this crucial issue, as it carries significant implications for democratic representation. He criticized the reliance solely on population metrics, which, he argued, could unfairly disadvantage states that have effectively curtailed population growth.

Representing the BJD at the committee meeting in Chennai were former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former MP Amar Patnaik. The event also saw participation from Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, indicating a collective initiative to advocate for equitable democratic representation across Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)