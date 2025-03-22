Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Calls for Inclusive Delimitation Discussions

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, emphasized that population alone shouldn't determine Parliament seats, advocating for comprehensive multi-party discussions on delimitation. Addressing a Joint Action Committee led by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, he stressed that states controlling population growth deserve fair representation. Patnaik highlighted population control as vital for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:34 IST
Naveen Patnaik Calls for Inclusive Delimitation Discussions
delimitation
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged that population should not be the singular criterion for determining Parliamentary seats and advocated for a thorough discussion involving all political parties prior to the delimitation process. Patnaik expressed these views at a Joint Action Committee session convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Patnaik emphasized that the interests of Odisha's populace must be safeguarded, asserting that a national dialogue is necessary to dismiss any uncertainties surrounding this crucial issue, as it carries significant implications for democratic representation. He criticized the reliance solely on population metrics, which, he argued, could unfairly disadvantage states that have effectively curtailed population growth.

Representing the BJD at the committee meeting in Chennai were former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former MP Amar Patnaik. The event also saw participation from Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, indicating a collective initiative to advocate for equitable democratic representation across Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025