Stalin Advocates for Expert Panel on Fair Delimitation Amid Southern States' Concerns
DMK President M. K. Stalin emphasizes the need for fair delimitation of parliamentary constituencies due to concerns over southern states potentially losing representation. He advocates for setting up an expert panel to devise a legal and political action plan while urging unity among states to ensure equitable representation.
In a decisive move, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has advocated for establishing an expert panel to formulate a political and legal action plan on the contentious Lok Sabha delimitation issue. During a joint action committee meeting, Stalin stressed the need for fair delimitation to preserve and strengthen democratic representation.
Stalin addressed the potential repercussions of population-based constituency delineation, notably the impact on southern states that have successfully controlled population growth through progressive policies. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu could face a significant decrease in parliamentary seats, urging states to unite against what he perceives as a threat to fair political representation.
The Chief Minister's call for action comes amidst conflicting statements from Union leaders and his call for readiness to engage in continuous political protests. Stalin proposes establishing a committee of experts to ensure a collaborative effort in pushing for fair delimitation, preserving states' political strength and ensuring their rightful representation in Parliament.
