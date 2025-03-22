Left Menu

Assam BJP MLA Apologizes for Assembly Outburst

Assam BJP ordered MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to apologize for his verbal abuse towards opposition in the state assembly. BJP state president Dilip Saikia criticized Kurmi's actions as contrary to party values. Kurmi, a former Congressman, promptly apologized for his behavior in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:32 IST
In a turn of events within the Assam political scene, the state's BJP leadership has taken swift action against its own member, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Kurmi was involved in a heated exchange with opposition members during a recent assembly session. His actions included using expletives and attempting to physically confront opposition members.

BJP state president Dilip Saikia, emphasizing the party's commitment to discipline and democratic practices, instructed Kurmi to issue an apology to the people of Assam. Kurmi, who joined the BJP in 2021 after leaving the Congress party, has since apologized for his conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

