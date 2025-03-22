Assam BJP MLA's Assembly Outburst Triggers Apology Demand

The Assam BJP has taken a firm stance by instructing MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to apologize to the state's populace following his disruptive conduct in the assembly session on Friday. Kurmi, representing the Mariani constituency, had been involved in a verbal clash with opposition lawmakers, which escalated when he hurled abuses at them.

Footage from the assembly showed Kurmi aggressively advancing towards opposition members until marshals intercepted. In light of the incident, the state BJP president, Dilip Saikia, issued a reprimand asserting that Kurmi's conduct conflicted with the party's commitment to democratic norms and values.

Saikia emphasized the BJP's ethos of discipline and tolerance, urging Kurmi to ensure such behavior is not repeated. Furthermore, he requested Kurmi to issue a public apology to the citizens of Assam. Kurmi, who switched allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2021, has already apologized in the assembly.

