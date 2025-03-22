Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Senator Daines Meets China's Vice Premier Amidst Tensions

U.S. Senator Steve Daines visited China, meeting Vice Premier He Lifeng in a bid to strengthen ties amidst rising tension over trade tariffs and fentanyl flow. Daines hopes to address the trade deficit and the fentanyl crisis during his discussions with Chinese leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:07 IST
In a diplomatic effort to bridge gaps between Washington and Beijing, U.S. Senator Steve Daines met with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Great Hall of the People. The visit marks the first by a U.S. politician since President Donald Trump's return to office.

The meeting began on a light note as He jested about Daines' youthful appearance. However, serious issues loomed, as Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods have strained relations. Daines emphasized the importance of China as a key market, highlighting Proctor & Gamble's substantial business interests in the country.

Daines is scheduled to meet Premier Li Qiang as part of the China Development Forum, engaging in discussions on fentanyl control and the U.S.-China trade deficit, aiming for constructive dialogue on pressing matters between the two nations.

