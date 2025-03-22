BJP Protests as West Bengal Lifts Ban on Women in Bars

BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's recent legislation allowing women to work in bars, raising tensions on Saturday. Prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, joined the demonstration, voicing their dissent.

The protest turned tense when a scuffle erupted between BJP leader Roopa Ganguly and police officers. Authorities struggled to control the crowd as BJP workers held placards and chanted slogans against the TMC's policies.

Critics, including opposition parties and women's rights activists, argue that without proper safety protocols, this new bill increases risks for women, highlighting the urgent need for secure employment measures. The West Bengal Assembly's approval of the bill aims to remove gender bias but has sparked controversy for lacking adequate safety assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)