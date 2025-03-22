Left Menu

BJP Protests as West Bengal Lifts Ban on Women in Bars

BJP leaders in Kolkata, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and MLA Agnimitra Paul, staged a protest against the TMC government's bill allowing women to work in bars. The controversial move, aimed at ending gender discrimination, has faced criticism over potential safety concerns for female workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:12 IST
BJP Protests as West Bengal Lifts Ban on Women in Bars
Scuffle broke out between the police and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's recent legislation allowing women to work in bars, raising tensions on Saturday. Prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, joined the demonstration, voicing their dissent.

The protest turned tense when a scuffle erupted between BJP leader Roopa Ganguly and police officers. Authorities struggled to control the crowd as BJP workers held placards and chanted slogans against the TMC's policies.

Critics, including opposition parties and women's rights activists, argue that without proper safety protocols, this new bill increases risks for women, highlighting the urgent need for secure employment measures. The West Bengal Assembly's approval of the bill aims to remove gender bias but has sparked controversy for lacking adequate safety assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

