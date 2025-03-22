Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Awarding Goa Contracts Without Competitive Bidding

The Congress has accused the BJP-led Central government of awarding over Rs 300 crore worth of projects to private players without competitive bidding in Goa. They demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'fight against corruption' is genuine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:16 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Awarding Goa Contracts Without Competitive Bidding
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it awarded projects worth crores of rupees to private players without competitive bidding, sparking calls for an Enforcement Directorate probe.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, stated that over 20 projects worth more than Rs 300 crore were awarded under questionable circumstances. This accusation echoed in a statement emphasizing the alleged inconsistency in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against corruption, citing the situation in Goa as a prime example of 'hollow talk'.

Khera further accused the BJP of fostering a system where a select group, labeled as 'mini-Adanis', are favored with lucrative contracts, contravening procurement and vigilance guidelines. The absence of investigations by agencies such as ED, CBI, or CVC into these contracts has raised questions about accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025