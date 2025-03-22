Congress Accuses BJP of Awarding Goa Contracts Without Competitive Bidding

The Congress on Saturday leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it awarded projects worth crores of rupees to private players without competitive bidding, sparking calls for an Enforcement Directorate probe.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, stated that over 20 projects worth more than Rs 300 crore were awarded under questionable circumstances. This accusation echoed in a statement emphasizing the alleged inconsistency in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against corruption, citing the situation in Goa as a prime example of 'hollow talk'.

Khera further accused the BJP of fostering a system where a select group, labeled as 'mini-Adanis', are favored with lucrative contracts, contravening procurement and vigilance guidelines. The absence of investigations by agencies such as ED, CBI, or CVC into these contracts has raised questions about accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)