Mamata Banerjee Heads to UK: Quest for Investment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travels to the UK seeking investments for the state. Despite flight disruptions, she plans to attend key meetings, aiming for stronger economic ties. Her schedule includes attending events at the Indian High Commission in London and Oxford University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:40 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost investment in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee departed for the UK on Saturday, despite an unexpected disruption at Heathrow airport impacting her schedule. Amidst her travels, Banerjee remains committed to maintaining peace and harmony in her home state.

Addressing reporters at Kolkata airport, Banerjee emphasized that she would stay connected with state affairs throughout her trip. Key business meetings and government-programs are lined up during her four-five days abroad, focusing on fostering economic ties and investment opportunities for the state.

This visit, approved by the Centre, marks Banerjee's second journey to the UK since November 2017, highlighting the importance placed on international collaborations. Her itinerary includes participating in events at the Indian High Commission and Oxford University, alongside industrialist meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

