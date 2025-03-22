Mamata Banerjee Heads to UK: Quest for Investment

In a strategic move to boost investment in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee departed for the UK on Saturday, despite an unexpected disruption at Heathrow airport impacting her schedule. Amidst her travels, Banerjee remains committed to maintaining peace and harmony in her home state.

Addressing reporters at Kolkata airport, Banerjee emphasized that she would stay connected with state affairs throughout her trip. Key business meetings and government-programs are lined up during her four-five days abroad, focusing on fostering economic ties and investment opportunities for the state.

This visit, approved by the Centre, marks Banerjee's second journey to the UK since November 2017, highlighting the importance placed on international collaborations. Her itinerary includes participating in events at the Indian High Commission and Oxford University, alongside industrialist meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)