Left Menu

Deputy CM Predicts Downfall of Samajwadi Party in 2027 Polls

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav, claiming the Samajwadi Party will be 'finished' in the 2027 assembly polls. Speaking in Hardoi, Maurya reiterated his stance, suggesting the people of Uttar Pradesh will respond strongly to Yadav's political tactics, labeling SP as 'Samaaptwadi Party.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:06 IST
Deputy CM Predicts Downfall of Samajwadi Party in 2027 Polls
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has intensified his rhetorical assault on Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the Samajwadi Party will face obliteration in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

During a function in Hardoi, Maurya emphasized that those engaging in disrespectful discourse are destined for political obscurity, confined to their native locales rather than reaching the political hubs of Delhi or Lucknow. He drew parallels to the 2017 elections, foreseeing a similar fate for the Samajwadi Party in the future.

Earlier, Maurya had warned via a social media platform, asserting that while he would maintain decorum in communication, the electorate is poised to reject Yadav's alleged politics of appeasement. He projected that the voting populace, particularly backward classes and marginalized groups, would dismantle the Samajwadi Party's influence, leading to its transformation into what he termed the 'Samaaptwadi Party.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025