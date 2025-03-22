Deputy CM Predicts Downfall of Samajwadi Party in 2027 Polls
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav, claiming the Samajwadi Party will be 'finished' in the 2027 assembly polls. Speaking in Hardoi, Maurya reiterated his stance, suggesting the people of Uttar Pradesh will respond strongly to Yadav's political tactics, labeling SP as 'Samaaptwadi Party.'
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has intensified his rhetorical assault on Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the Samajwadi Party will face obliteration in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.
During a function in Hardoi, Maurya emphasized that those engaging in disrespectful discourse are destined for political obscurity, confined to their native locales rather than reaching the political hubs of Delhi or Lucknow. He drew parallels to the 2017 elections, foreseeing a similar fate for the Samajwadi Party in the future.
Earlier, Maurya had warned via a social media platform, asserting that while he would maintain decorum in communication, the electorate is poised to reject Yadav's alleged politics of appeasement. He projected that the voting populace, particularly backward classes and marginalized groups, would dismantle the Samajwadi Party's influence, leading to its transformation into what he termed the 'Samaaptwadi Party.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
