Intensifying Tensions: Israel Strikes Lebanon Amidst Ceasefire Strain

Amidst heightened tensions, Israel launched an airstrike on Lebanon on Saturday, marking the most severe exchange of fire since its ceasefire with Hezbollah. The strike, which retaliated against rockets fired into Israel, resulted in two fatalities, including a child, and raised questions about the stability of the ceasefire.

The attack comes as Hezbollah denies responsibility for the rocket launch and reaffirms its commitment to the truce. Israel's military response targeted multiple sites in southern Lebanon, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not tolerate threats to its citizens and sovereignty.

The renewed conflict has stirred the international community, with calls for restraint escalating. In Gaza, Israel continues operations with increasing intensity, pressuring Hamas. This surge in violence highlights the ongoing fragility of peace efforts in the region, drawing widespread condemnation.

