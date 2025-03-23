Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Fuels Nationwide Protests

The political landscape in Turkey is facing turmoil as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest has ignited nationwide protests. Prosecutors have accused Imamoglu of corruption and terrorism links, charges that have been politically divisive.

Public demonstrations unfolded across multiple cities, with thousands voicing their dissent, viewing the arrest as an effort to sideline Imamoglu ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. Despite Istanbul's governor imposing stricter regulations on gatherings, protests surged, marking the largest in over a decade.

Supporters of Imamoglu are encouraged to partake in symbolic elections, aiming to highlight and safeguard democratic rights. Meanwhile, the government dismisses the accusations of judiciary manipulation, emphasizing the independence of Turkish courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)