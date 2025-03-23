Left Menu

Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Fuels Nationwide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest has sparked widespread protests in Turkey. Allegations of corruption and terror links have intensified political tensions, with many viewing his arrest as politically motivated to remove him from the 2028 presidential race. The opposition urges citizens to show solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-03-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 07:08 IST
Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Fuels Nationwide Protests
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The political landscape in Turkey is facing turmoil as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest has ignited nationwide protests. Prosecutors have accused Imamoglu of corruption and terrorism links, charges that have been politically divisive.

Public demonstrations unfolded across multiple cities, with thousands voicing their dissent, viewing the arrest as an effort to sideline Imamoglu ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. Despite Istanbul's governor imposing stricter regulations on gatherings, protests surged, marking the largest in over a decade.

Supporters of Imamoglu are encouraged to partake in symbolic elections, aiming to highlight and safeguard democratic rights. Meanwhile, the government dismisses the accusations of judiciary manipulation, emphasizing the independence of Turkish courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025