Clash in Manipur: Militants Injured, Tensions Rise

A clash in Manipur's Imphal East district left four militants of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) injured after an attack by Arambai Tenggol members. Security forces intervened, and items including weapons and drugs were seized. Tensions remain high amid ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Manipur's Imphal East district, a violent confrontation unfolded as four militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were injured. The clash, involving members of the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, escalated the tense atmosphere in the region.

Security forces responded rapidly to the Saturday afternoon incident, arresting the injured UNLF militants and seizing weapons, drugs, and incriminating documents from Arambai Tenggol facilities. No arrests have been made yet from the attacking group, raising concerns about security and law enforcement in the area.

Police efforts extend beyond physical confrontations, as six FIRs were filed against digital platforms for spreading inflammatory content. The ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in over 250 deaths since May 2023, with the community still reeling from the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

