Clash in Manipur: Militants Injured, Tensions Rise

In Manipur's Imphal East district, a violent confrontation unfolded as four militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were injured. The clash, involving members of the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, escalated the tense atmosphere in the region.

Security forces responded rapidly to the Saturday afternoon incident, arresting the injured UNLF militants and seizing weapons, drugs, and incriminating documents from Arambai Tenggol facilities. No arrests have been made yet from the attacking group, raising concerns about security and law enforcement in the area.

Police efforts extend beyond physical confrontations, as six FIRs were filed against digital platforms for spreading inflammatory content. The ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in over 250 deaths since May 2023, with the community still reeling from the chaos.

