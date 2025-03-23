Left Menu

Controversy Stirs: Muslim Bodies Boycott NDA's ‘Iftaar’ Parties

Senior Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan disapproves of Muslim bodies boycotting 'Iftaar' parties hosted by NDA figures like Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. He emphasizes separating politics from festivities and suggests that boycott decisions are personal rather than organizational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:07 IST
Senior Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan expressed discontent with Muslim organizations declaring a boycott of 'Iftaar' parties hosted by NDA affiliates, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. The comments were made in a video on Khan's Facebook without naming specific organizations or individuals.

In a conversation with PTI, Khan emphasized separating political differences from festive occasions and advocated for individual decision-making over organizational calls to boycott events.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's president Maulana Arshad Madani spearheaded the boycott over perceived silence from NDA leaders concerning the Waqf Bill by the Modi government. Meanwhile, Imarat Shariah also refused invitations from Nitish Kumar, accusing his administration of supporting legislation that could economically and educationally harm the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

