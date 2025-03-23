Turkish Turmoil: Imamoglu's Imprisonment Sparks Nationwide Protests

The political climate in Turkey has reached a volatile crescendo with the recent imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's primary political adversary. A Turkish court's decision to jail Imamoglu on corruption charges has precipitated massive protests, marking the country's most significant unrest in a decade.

The courtroom drama has further galvanized opposition against Erdogan's long-standing government reign. Thousands of members and non-members of the Republican People's Party have united to support Imamoglu as a future presidential candidate, challenging the government's measures as undemocratic.

Despite the government's denial of political motivations, many see the legal crackdown on opposition figures as an effort to undermine electoral prospects. The nation remains tense with ongoing protests, as authorities confront demonstrators with force, leading to market instability and fears of further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)