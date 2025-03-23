Karnataka's Honeytrap Controversy: A Political Whirlwind

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has distanced himself from the burgeoning controversy surrounding a honeytrap scandal that allegedly targets Karnataka ministers and MLAs.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna claims that a staggering 48 MLAs, transcending party boundaries, have been ensnared. The scheme reportedly has nationwide reach, ensnaring even Union ministers. Shivakumar encouraged Rajanna to file a formal complaint, withholding further comment.

Speculation buzzes around potential meetings with the party high command in Delhi. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Shivakumar maintains his reticence, brushing aside the honeytrap questions, while the controversy continues to make waves in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)