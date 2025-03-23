Left Menu

Karnataka's Honeytrap Controversy: A Political Whirlwind

Karnataka's political landscape has been shaken by allegations of ministers and MLAs falling prey to honeytrap schemes. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna stated that 48 MLAs, crossing party lines, were involved. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar distanced himself, advising Minister Rajanna to file a complaint with proper authorities.

  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has distanced himself from the burgeoning controversy surrounding a honeytrap scandal that allegedly targets Karnataka ministers and MLAs.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna claims that a staggering 48 MLAs, transcending party boundaries, have been ensnared. The scheme reportedly has nationwide reach, ensnaring even Union ministers. Shivakumar encouraged Rajanna to file a formal complaint, withholding further comment.

Speculation buzzes around potential meetings with the party high command in Delhi. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Shivakumar maintains his reticence, brushing aside the honeytrap questions, while the controversy continues to make waves in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

