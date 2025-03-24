Conan O'Brien Shines Amid Spotlight on Kennedy Center's New Era

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this Sunday at the Kennedy Center. The emphasis will be split between honoring the Emmy-winning comedian and focusing on the center itself, now under the influence of President Trump.

The event, which will later be broadcast on Netflix, will include tributes and comedic performances by a lineup of notable humorists, celebrating O'Brien alongside previous winners like Kevin Hart and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It marks the first major event presided over by the Kennedy Center's new administration.

Since his appointment, President Trump has restructured the Kennedy Center's leadership, appointing loyal allies to its board and replacing previous officials. While Trump is not scheduled to attend the ceremony, his influence on the renowned arts institution's direction is apparent, casting an unavoidable presence over the event.

