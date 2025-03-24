Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Shines Amid Spotlight on Kennedy Center's New Era

Conan O'Brien will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. This event also spotlights the institution's transition under new leadership by President Trump. The ceremony, featuring tributes from comedians, marks the first major event since Trump's takeover, with significant changes to the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 03:18 IST
Conan O'Brien Shines Amid Spotlight on Kennedy Center's New Era
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this Sunday at the Kennedy Center. The emphasis will be split between honoring the Emmy-winning comedian and focusing on the center itself, now under the influence of President Trump.

The event, which will later be broadcast on Netflix, will include tributes and comedic performances by a lineup of notable humorists, celebrating O'Brien alongside previous winners like Kevin Hart and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It marks the first major event presided over by the Kennedy Center's new administration.

Since his appointment, President Trump has restructured the Kennedy Center's leadership, appointing loyal allies to its board and replacing previous officials. While Trump is not scheduled to attend the ceremony, his influence on the renowned arts institution's direction is apparent, casting an unavoidable presence over the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025