Han Duck-soo: A Technocrat Navigating South Korea's Turbulent Political Waters

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, known for his extensive experience in economic, trade, and foreign relations, was reinstated as South Korea's acting president after his impeachment was overturned. With a career spanning five presidencies, Han faces challenges including political turmoil and economic pressures from U.S. trade policies.

Updated: 24-03-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 07:36 IST
Han Duck-soo

South Korea's political landscape remains tumultuous as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, a seasoned technocrat, returns to the helm as acting president. Known for his expertise in economic and foreign affairs, Han resumes leadership amidst an impeachment crisis and impending U.S. trade challenges under Donald Trump's presidency.

After denying accusations related to aiding the martial law declaration, Han was temporarily relieved of his duties. However, the Constitutional Court recently overturned his impeachment. Despite the turbulent political climate, Han remains committed to maintaining government stability and tackling pressing economic threats, including those posed by North Korea.

Renowned for his non-partisan approach and intellectual rigor, Han's extensive career spans leadership roles under five presidents. With international experience, notably as ambassador to the United States, Han's current task involves navigating South Korea's economic reliance on exports amidst changing global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

