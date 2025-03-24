Han Duck-soo: A Technocrat Navigating South Korea's Turbulent Political Waters

South Korea's political landscape remains tumultuous as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, a seasoned technocrat, returns to the helm as acting president. Known for his expertise in economic and foreign affairs, Han resumes leadership amidst an impeachment crisis and impending U.S. trade challenges under Donald Trump's presidency.

After denying accusations related to aiding the martial law declaration, Han was temporarily relieved of his duties. However, the Constitutional Court recently overturned his impeachment. Despite the turbulent political climate, Han remains committed to maintaining government stability and tackling pressing economic threats, including those posed by North Korea.

Renowned for his non-partisan approach and intellectual rigor, Han's extensive career spans leadership roles under five presidents. With international experience, notably as ambassador to the United States, Han's current task involves navigating South Korea's economic reliance on exports amidst changing global trade dynamics.

