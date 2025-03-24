Controversial Comedy Show Sparks Political Clash in Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik attended the Khar Police station after an FIR was lodged against Shinde Sena's youth faction for vandalizing a Mumbai comedy club hosting Kunal Kamra's show. Sarnaik claimed the venue was unlawful and targeted for offensive statements against PM Modi and other figures.

Sarnaik urged the BMC Commissioner to investigate the legality of the establishment, advocating for action if deemed illegal. Despite disapproving the vandalistic act, he expressed allegiance to his party, asserting his intolerance for insults against party chief Eknath Shinde.

The incident arises as Shiv Sena objected to alleged defamatory comments by Kamra in 'Naya Bharat.' Shinde Sena's youth disrupted Rajat Sood's live show, leading to a registered FIR against both Kamra and the youth group.

(With inputs from agencies.)