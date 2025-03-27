Signal Blunder: Journalist Added to Confidential Chat

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Wednesday that a group chat on the encrypted messaging service Signal, designed for coordinating attack plans against the Houthis, inadvertently included a journalist. Rubio acknowledged this as a significant error during a press briefing in Jamaica.

The White House is now investigating how this breach occurred. Rubio emphasized to reporters that the chat did not contain any war plans, alleviating concerns about potential security risks.

Further, the Pentagon has confirmed that the information shared in the chat was not classified, suggesting that the security breach, while serious, did not compromise sensitive military strategies.

