Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant policy shift concerning the importation of automobiles into the country. Effective immediately, a 25% tariff will be applied to all cars not manufactured in the United States.

During his address to the media on Wednesday, Trump made it clear that the new tariff is part of his broader strategy to bolster American manufacturing. By imposing these tariffs, the administration aims to stimulate domestic production and reduce dependency on foreign-made vehicles.

Trump highlighted that vehicles produced within the United States would not be subject to these tariffs, underscoring the administration's commitment to revitalize the nation's automobile industry and protect U.S. jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)