USMCA-Compliant Auto Parts Escape Trump's Tariffs
Auto parts that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement will temporarily be exempt from the tariffs on auto imports announced by President Trump. The White House has stated these parts will remain tariff-free until a process for applying tariffs on their non-U.S. content is established.
In a move that could impact the automotive sector, a White House spokesperson has clarified that auto parts compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will initially be exempt from the newly announced tariffs on auto imports by President Donald Trump.
The principal deputy press secretary, Harrison Fields, stated on X that these USMCA-compliant auto parts will avoid tariffs for now, pending the development of a procedure to assess tariffs on their non-U.S. content.
This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions between the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the tariffs' implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thailand's Automotive Sector Strengthened by ILO-Japan Skills Initiative
Reviving Trade: India and New Zealand Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks
Tensions Rise: White House and Israeli Consultations
India-New Zealand: Reigniting Economic Ties with a Free Trade Agreement
India and New Zealand Accelerate Towards Historic Free Trade Agreement