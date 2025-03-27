USMCA-Compliant Auto Parts Escape Trump's Tariffs

In a move that could impact the automotive sector, a White House spokesperson has clarified that auto parts compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will initially be exempt from the newly announced tariffs on auto imports by President Donald Trump.

The principal deputy press secretary, Harrison Fields, stated on X that these USMCA-compliant auto parts will avoid tariffs for now, pending the development of a procedure to assess tariffs on their non-U.S. content.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions between the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the tariffs' implementation.

